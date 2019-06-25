English
    Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Aarti Chabria Gets Married To Visharad Beedassy; Shares A Goofy Picture!

    By
    |

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 winner and Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria got married to Visharad Beedassy, who is a chartered accountant from Mauritius, yesterday (June 24), in Mumbai. It has to be recalled that the couple got engaged on March 11, 2019, in the presence of their close friends and family members. It was an arranged match for Aarti. Apparently, Visharad, who is currently working in Australia, is planning to move to Mumbai. Take a look at their wedding pictures that are doing rounds on social media.

    Aarti Made For A Beautiful Bride

    Aarti made for a beautiful bride in a beautiful red lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a golden sherwani with red pagdi. The wedding was attended by their family members. Aarti's cousin Sheena and her husband Rohit Purohit attended the wedding. They shared pictures from the ceremony.

    Aarti & Visharad Wedding Picture

    Earlier, regarding her struggle to find love, Aarti had told BT, "I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate."

    In Picture: Visharad Gives A Peck On Aarti’s Head

    She further added, "I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad, because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait."

    Aarti Talks About Visharad

    About Visharad, Aarti said, "He is a chartered accountant and an international tax consultant. I am happy that we will be staying in India after marriage because I can continue my work here, and also be closer to family and friends."

    The Goofy Bride!

    Aarti shared a goofy picture and captioned it, "Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings ✨🙏✨❤️ On our special day our outfit was done by the very talented @lalitdalmiaofficial." The pictures were captured by Luv Isrrani and his team.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
