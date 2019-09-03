Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Geeta Phogat Announces Pregnancy; Hina Khan, Nia Sharma & Others Congratulate

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who was seen in Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, is expecting her first baby. The Dangal girl announced the good news on social media by sharing a picture in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump with a scenic background. Geeta is married wrestler Pawan Kumar on November 20, 2016.

Geeta captioned the picture as, "A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside... when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone." You never understand life until it grows inside of you ???? ️#pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising." - (sic)

As soon as she shared the news, her KKK 8 co-contestants - Hina Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Nia Sharma, Lopamudra Raut and Shibani Dandekar - congratulated her. Hina wrote, "Congratulations Geet to you and Pawan.. God bless you my darling.. so so so happy for you.. Aum Ganeshaya Namaha! !" - (sic). Nia commented, "Oh man❤️❤️❤️❤️ @geetaphogat." - (sic).

Also, Esha Gupta, Karanvir Bohra, Manveer Gurjar and others congratulated the Dangal girl. Geeta's husband, Pawan Kumar too had commented on Geeta's post saying, "My girl 🤰😘🙏," to which Geeta replied, "@pawankumar_saroha86 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." - (sic)

