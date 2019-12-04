Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Geeta Phogat’s Family Surprise Her With Baby Shower At Babita’s Reception

Geeta Phogat’s Baby Shower

Geeta Phogat looked radiant in a mustard coloured traditional dress with red dupatta. She wore a golden tiara and a sash which had 'mom to be' written on it. Pawan wore black kurta-pyjamas and a sash which had 'dad to be' written on it.

Phogat Sisters Surprise Geeta

The Phogat sisters decorated the room with colourful balloons and got Geeta to the room with her eyes closed and surprised her. The couple posed with a Phogat sister who hoisted a balloon with 'Baby Shower' written on it.

Geeta Thanks Her Sisters

An elated Geeta shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture tagging Ritu Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Tripti Singh and Minisha Soni, and wrote, "Thank you for all the efforts you put in organising such a wonderful baby shower party for me 😘 ❤️."

In Pic: Geeta & Ritu

It has to be recalled that Geeta and Pawan had announced the news of them expecting their first baby on social media. Geeta had written, "A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside... when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that liitle one is never alone." You never understand life until it grows inside of you 🤰❤️ #pregnancy #babybump #motherhoodrising." Geeta's Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants including Hina Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Lopamudra Raut, Nia Sharma, Shantanu Maheshwari and others had congratulated her.