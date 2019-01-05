 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi ‘Jigar Pe Trigger’ Is Exciting & Thrilling With Super Cool Celebrity Contestants!

Zain Wins The First Task

Four stunts were performed. Zain and Aditya kick-start the season with dangerous stunt! They are asked to glide through a pole on the 22nd floor and jump and collect the last flag. Zain succeeds in the task. His co-actress Jasmin was seen cheering him and almost tears as he succeeded in the task.

Sreesanth Was The Fastest To OComplete The Task

The second task was performed by Bharti, Sreesanth and Avika. They were asked to loosen the screws as they were locked with six different creepy reptiles/insects. Although Avika performs the task well, she throws up in a bucket. Sreesanth was the fastest to complete the task.

Aly & Punit Win

The third task (drag race) was performed by Vikas-Punit and Aly-Haarsh. Aly and Punit complete the task faster. The fourth task was between Ridhima and Jasmin. Ridhima was locked in a box of lizards. Jasmin gets nervous seeing it.

Zain Trending On Twitter

Fans are all praise for Zain and the actor is trending on Twitter not just because of KKK, he is currently in Vietnam and received a grand welcome! Check out few tweets: Muskan Rahat writes, "U nailed it Zain love u ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤#KKK9." - (sic)

@ish2881

"EVERYONE WAS SO PROUD OF HIM! EVERYONE WAS CHEERING AND WAS SO HAPPY FOR THIS GUY! WINS HEARTS WHEREVER HE GOES THAT's ZAIN IMAM FOR YOU ALL! I STAN THE BEST! #ZainImam #ZainImamInKKK9 #KKK9 @zainimam01." - (sic)

@thunderingout & Aiza

@thunderingout: I'm so proud of him! He was so focused while doing his stunt! Jasmine & Zain ❤️❤️🙈. - (sic)

Adiza: #ZainImam first stunt and zain won.. Yahya💃💃💃 - (sic)