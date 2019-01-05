 »   »   »  Khatron Ke Khiladi ‘Jigar Pe Trigger’ Is Exciting & Thrilling With Super Cool Celebrity Contestants!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Colors' stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its new season. The show is hosted by film-maker Rohit Shetty and the episodes were shot in Argentina, last year (2018) in July. The show indeed is living up to its tagline, 'Jigar Pe Trigger' - as it is equally exciting and thrilling. Another interesting part of the show is the contestants. This time the makers have roped in popular celebrities - Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Avika Gor, Vikas Gupta, Sreesanth, Shamita Shetty, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Zain Imam, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Punit Malhotra - for the show.
Along with stunts, we will get to watch a few dramas (because of the actors) and comedy (thanks to Bharti)! We can also get to watch a few dance moves by the actors and some singing (Aditya). We can expect complete entertainment.
Zain Wins The First Task
Four stunts were performed. Zain and Aditya kick-start the season with dangerous stunt! They are asked to glide through a pole on the 22nd floor and jump and collect the last flag. Zain succeeds in the task. His co-actress Jasmin was seen cheering him and almost tears as he succeeded in the task.
Sreesanth Was The Fastest To OComplete The Task
The second task was performed by Bharti, Sreesanth and Avika. They were asked to loosen the screws as they were locked with six different creepy reptiles/insects. Although Avika performs the task well, she throws up in a bucket. Sreesanth was the fastest to complete the task.
Aly & Punit Win
The third task (drag race) was performed by Vikas-Punit and Aly-Haarsh. Aly and Punit complete the task faster. The fourth task was between Ridhima and Jasmin. Ridhima was locked in a box of lizards. Jasmin gets nervous seeing it.
Zain Trending On Twitter
Fans are all praise for Zain and the actor is trending on Twitter not just because of KKK, he is currently in Vietnam and received a grand welcome! Check out few tweets: Muskan Rahat writes, "U nailed it Zain love u ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤#KKK9." - (sic)
@ish2881
"EVERYONE WAS SO PROUD OF HIM! EVERYONE WAS CHEERING AND WAS SO HAPPY FOR THIS GUY! WINS HEARTS WHEREVER HE GOES THAT's ZAIN IMAM FOR YOU ALL! I STAN THE BEST! #ZainImam #ZainImamInKKK9 #KKK9 @zainimam01." - (sic)
@thunderingout & Aiza
@thunderingout: I'm so proud of him! He was so focused while doing his stunt! Jasmine & Zain ❤️❤️🙈. - (sic)
Adiza: #ZainImam first stunt and zain won.. Yahya💃💃💃 - (sic)
