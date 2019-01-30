Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Shamita Shetty Gets Abused, Driver Slapped In Road Rage Incident!

Bollywood actress, Shamita Shetty, who will be seen on Colors' popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 as wild card entrant, got herself involved in a road rage incident near Viviana Mall in Thane on Tuesday (January 29, 2019). According to reports, a motorist rammed his car into Shamita's car. Shamita was verbally abused and her driver was slapped by the opposite people (the motorist was accompanied by two of his friends).

According to TOI report, the police have registered a case against the three yet-to-be identified people. The vehicle details were provided by Shamita's driver.

An officer revealed that Shamita was in Thane for some personal work. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm. According to report, when Shamita's driver stopped the car to check the damage, the three accused and picked up a fight with him. He also mentioned that they slapped and threatened him!

A case has been registered under sections 279, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. An offence has been registered against the trio who are yet to be arrested. Apparently, the police have managed to identify the car that was involved in the accident.

It has to be recalled that a few months ago, television actress, Rupali Ganguly got hurt as bikers attacked her. She was on her way to drop her 5-year-old son to school, when her car brushed into someone's bike. The bikers hurled abuses at her and smashed her car's window. She had shared the horrific experience along with the pictures on social media.

