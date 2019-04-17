Khichdi’s Richa Faced Casting Couch; A Director Told Her 'Keep Me Happy & I'll Give You Work'!

Richa’s Family Didn’t Like Her In Gumraah

Richa said that her family didn't like her on Gumraah. Although her family is very chilled out, when it comes to crossing a certain boundary like doing a romantic scene or exposing, they are not comfortable. She was asked not to take up such roles.

The Actress Was Offered Roles Where She Had To Expose/Romance

She told the leading daily, "I have never been a skinny model which television requires nowadays. I have always been a plump girl. During my growing up years, I was being offered roles where I had to expose or romance on-screen. I didn't want to go against my family and or my will to take up such roles just for fame."

She Didn’t Want To Go Against Her Family

She added, "As a child actor, I have always been protected by the Gujarati production house. I have always been very guarded by my family. So I didn't want to cross the boundary. Hence, I avoided taking up any new projects."

Richa Faced Casting Couch

The actress revealed the darker side of the industry. She said, "Initially, I never faced casting couch. But after marriage, I was auditioning at a couple of places and I was asked to compromise."

‘Keep Me Happy & I Will Give You Work’

She added, "I came across a casting director who said, "Keep me happy and I will give you work." He wanted to meet me at a hotel when I suggested meeting him at a coffee shop. That was the end to all my aspirations which I had in the industry. I didn't want to ruin the image which I had built as a child actor."

Body-shaming & Slut-shaming

Richa adds that she was constantly told that she was too chubby. She said, "This is how I am, this is my body structure. Often I have been offered roles of a ‘fat girl' as per the script's demand. I don't want that tag. I have been told to lose weight if I want to act. I don't want to lose weight only to be a part of the industry."