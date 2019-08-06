Kiku Sharda Accused Of Cheating; Comedian Says His Name Has Been Dragged For No Reason!

Kiku Sharda, who is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, has been dragged into yet another controversy. The comedian landed in legal trouble as Bollywood art director Nitin Kulkarni has filed a police complaint at the Amboli police station in Mumbai against six people, including Kiku and his father, who are associated with a charitable trust called The Mumbai Fest, for allegedly cheating him of Rs 50.70 lakh.

As per reports, Nitin was assigned the task of designing a set of the 3-day fest that was held last year (January) at the MMRDA grounds in BKC. In his FIR, the art director has claimed that he did not receive a copy of the agreement that was made between him and the trust. He also claimed that the amount promised to him was not paid and the cheque given to him by the organisers bounced.

A police officer was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "The dispute arose between the two parties due to some miscommunication about the due amount. After receiving a complaint we have registered an FIR and our probe is on. We will verify the claims made by both sides."

Kiku has denied any involvement in the case. "I just attended the event like other celebrities did and I am not a member or a trustee of Mumbai Fest though my father is the secretary. My name has been dragged into this for no reason," he said.

Though Kiku's father is the secretary of the trust, he has also denied the involvement with the event and the charitable organisation. Meanwhile, the lawyer of the trust said, "We will give all the necessary documents to the police and also submit proof in court."

It has to be recalled that earlier, the comedian was sent to judicial custody for mimicking Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on a show.

