Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Paridhi Sharma And Others Send Out Diwali Wishes

Tushar Dalvi Aka Sai from Mere Sai

"I celebrate with much fervor and absolutely love this festival. Like every year, I will be spending time with my family and performing Lakshmi Puja. I will make sure that I take time out from the shoot and go shopping to buy gifts for my family. I am very excited to welcome the festival of lights and will be celebrating a cracker free Diwali. Here's wishing everyone Happy and prosperous Diwali-Spread love and avoid noise." (sic)

Akanksha Puri Aka Parvati From Vighnaharta Ganesh

"At the point when I consider Diwali the primary thing that comes into my brain is the mithais. I recall as a child, I used to take desserts from the kitchen and conceal it in my lunchbox. I have never been away from my family during Diwali and ideally this year won't be any unique. My Diwali festivity has consistently been sans saltine and even this year, I will spend Diwali lighting diyas and messing around with my loved ones. Here's wishing every one of my fans an upbeat and prosperous Diwali." (sic)

Paridhi Sharma Aka Babita From Patiala Babes

"Like always, this year also my family and I will go to our home town to celebrate the festival. The most beautiful memory of Diwali from every year is that of Rangoli making. I thoroughly enjoy making Rangoli for Diwali. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali." (sic)

Roshni Walia Aka Tara From Tara From Satara

"Every Diwali we go to lengths to decorate and clean the house, make the rangolis, do the puja and visit all our friends. I'm not very fond of crackers for the impact they have and I have dogs who don't like the noise and smell of it so we avoid, but I play with just some phuljadis, chakris etc. This year I am very excited as I'm planning to hold a get together with all my family and friends at my house. Diwali has always been my favourite festival, the lights, the glitz and everybody coming and meeting. As a kid I and my sister would dress up, make rangolis, light dias all around the house, fix the lights and gorge onto food cooked by mom. All night we would meet friends and go to their houses, for both of us it was like a festive night out." (sic)

Swati Shah Aka Kusum From Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

"For me this year Diwali is going to be full of colors and lights. Talking about the special memory about Diwali, I recall how my mother used to change entire décor of the house (ghar ka naksha badal deti thi) during Diwali with flowers and lanterns. The house which we used to see all the days used to suddenly change and become extremely beautiful during Diwali. I usually follow all the norms and traditions of Diwali. the best thing about Diwali is the lights. I love decorating my house with unique style of lights. One thing that I have been following every Diwali is I don't burst crackers. Same is with my son. Both of us prefer celebrating noiseless Diwali. we don't want to create any kind of nuisance for anyone else. But Diwali is incomplete without firecrackers hence we prefer Sparklers only." (sic)

Rishina Kandhari Aka Rani From Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

"For me Diwali is the festival of happiness. One thing that strikes me after hearing the word ‘Diwali' is my childhood. Those were the days when we were never worried about work and enjoyed Diwali to fullest. I remember those were the best 5 days of the year for me as we used to get together with entire family to celebrate the festival. Now in the hustle bustle of Mumbai I rarely spare Diwali with my entire family. This Diwali I am celebrating the festival with the entire family of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein where we have enlightened the entire set with beautiful lights and lanterns." (sic)

Ashnoor Kaur Aka Mini from Patiala Babes

"I am going to celebrate Diwali with my friends and family. Due to our busy schedules, we are not able to meet and spend time together. Festivals are the occasion when we meet up and bond with each other. I am going to celebrate the festival of love and light with the people close to my heart. I wish everyone a very happy Diwali and hope this year brings lots of success and happiness in your life. I hope everyone is celebrating a crack-free Diwali and participating in protecting our environment." (sic)

Mudit Nayar Aka Yogi From Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

"For me, Diwali is the festival of Love, affection, happiness and most important sweets. Every year I get excited for Diwali thinking of eating different sweets and Diwali special snacks. In Mumbai, I stay with my wife Aprajita Shrivastava in my small world. We both will be celebrating our second Diwali together and we have already started preparing for the festival. It's fun when we both clean and decorate our home along with shopping. However, I am definitely going to miss celebrating Diwali with my family but I am super excited to start a new journey with my beautiful wife." (sic)