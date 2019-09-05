Kiku Sharda Was Charged 78,650 For A Cup Of Tea & Cappuccino In Bali!

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, who is known for various roles like Bumper, Bachcha Yadav and Palak on The Kapil Sharma Show, has been holidaying in Bali. He was charged a sum of 78,650 for just a cup of cappuccino and tea.

The comedian took to social media to reveal that the hotel where he was staying charged him the exorbitant price for the hot beverages. However, he said that he is not complaining as when you convert 78,650 Indonesian Rupiah to INR, it is Rs 400.

Kiku shared the picture of the bill and tweeted, "My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining 😜 as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ₹ 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee." - (sic)

The actor had revealed the hotel name and even his room number in the picture. When one of the fans commented, "Sir hotel name .. room number sab disclose kr diya ... ab Acha or bacha yadav k fans pahunch jaenge," Kiku replied, "Haan par main bhi nikalne ke baad hi post kiya , ab koi faida nahin." - (sic)

My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining 😜 as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ₹ 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee pic.twitter.com/rB6U6YgVnN — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 3, 2019

Well, it looked like the comedian took a dig at Rahul Bose, who a couple of months ago was charged Rs 442 for just two bananas at Chandigarh's five-star hotel. This had sparked a meme-fest on the internet.

Rahul had shared a video (in which he revealed the charge of two bananas) on Twitter and captioned it, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings." - (sic). The video was retweeted 5.8K times and garnered 21.9K likes.

