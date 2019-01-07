 »   »   »  Koffee With Karan 6: Tweeples Troll Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul For Choosing Virat Over Sachin!

Shamini.M.R

""Aaj karke aya," #HardikPandya when he told his parents he lost his virginity. "At a party, my parents asked 'tera wala kaun hai & I pointed out to several women & they were like 'wah, proud of you beta". This, especially the latter is very disturbing. #KoffeeWithKaran." - (sic)

Pravin Dhulap

"#KoffeeWithKaran #INDvsAUS India won the Hearts by winning test series in Australia ❤️❤️ #HardikPandya lost all the respect by being so pathetic (Tharki) on National Television. @hardikpandya7 THARAK apni jagah and GIRLS ki RESPECT apni jagah. #CheapHardik." - (sic)

@qamerr & Anonymous Girl

@qamerrr: I did not know who Hardik Pandya was until I saw him on #KoffeeWithKaran & now that I know him I just want to slap the fuckshit out of him. Garbage man. - (sic)

Anonymous Girl (AG): Stopped watching the episode. Disgusting pigs. #KoffeeWithKaran. - (sic)

Basava Kumar

‏"Irrespective of controversies it creates #KoffeeWithKaran has always been my favourite timepass show... Until I saw #HardikPandya episode... 1. Worst episode ever. 2. Disgusted. Closed it just after 10 mins into this vulgarity..!" - (sic)

Medha Chatterjee

"It might have been fun initially to watch two young sportsmen letting their guards down, but the obnoxious and misogynist attitude of Hardik Pandya just was too much to take in. At one time, cricket was called a gentleman's sport. Where has all the class gone? #KoffeeWithKaran." - (sic)

Shruti & Anoop

Shruti @proud_2beIndian: #HardikPandya n #KLRahul. Fools they are. No doubt #Virat is a good player but #Sachin is always on top on any day. No one can match or can reach Sachin🙏🏻#KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithCricketers. - (sic)

Anoop Tomer: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on #KoffeeWithKaran happened to be the most cringe-worthy episode. #KoffeeWithCricketers was pure SH*T in a coffee mug. - (sic)