Koffee With Karan 6 Winners List: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ajay-Kajol, Ranveer & Others Bag Awards
Like every season, this season too made headlines, thanks to the interesting line-up of celebrities which also included a lot of debutants appearing. Now that the season has finally come to an end, the host Karan Johar on Sunday (March 3, 2019) gave away Koffee awards in different categories. The panel which decided the winners consisted of Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das and Mallika Dua. The categories of the Koffee Awards included Best Debut, Best Dressed, Best Moment, Answer of the Season, Lifetime Achievement award, Best Performance and Best Episode.
Check out the nominations and the winners!
Best Debut Male
Nominations: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khattar, Rana Daggubati, Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, SS Rajamouli, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah, Harsvardhan Kapoor, Prabhas and Kartik Aaryan
Winner: Diljit Dosanjh. The actor-singer accepted the award and said, "I thank everyone for this. I will now drink milk from this coveted coffee mug every night."
Best Debut Female
Nominations: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Tara Sutaria, Rhea Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Winner: Sara Ali Khan
Best Dressed Male
Nominations: Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor
Winner: Vicky Kaushal
Best Dressed Female
Nominations: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone
Winner: The judges were confused between Kareena and Deepika. But finally Kareena bagged the award.
Accepting the award Kareena said, "I'm ecstatic. Thank you Karan and the jury. It's always great being on the show. I want the Audi not this cup."
Best Moment
Winner: Ranveer Singh
In an episode, Ranveer imitated Akshay who advised him about performing at marriage ceremony, birthday parties and mundan and making money out of it.
After receiving the award Ranveer said, "I genuinely now go to every birthday, every anniversary and mundan, even in the remotest part of the world as I have learned from the best."
Answer Of The Season
Nominations: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan
Winner: Ajay Devgn
We had reported earlier that Ajay took home Audi A5 sportback car for his hilarious reply for Karan's question. For the uninitiated, Karan had asked him about one superstition he stopped believing in, to which, Ajay replied, "I believed that all your films with K work till we did Kaal."
Best Performance Female
Nominations: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra
Winner: Kajol
Best Performance Male
Nominations: Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor
Winner: Ranveer Singh won the award for his episode with Akshay Kumar.
Best Episode
Nominations: Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar-Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Diljit-Badshah, Saif Ali Khan-Sara Alia Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Winner: Diljit-Badshah. Their episode was selected the best based on social media feedback, traffic and their sheer innocence, wit and utter sense of humour.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Priyanka Chopra Jonas won Lifetime Achievement Award for being on the show, every season.
Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Is Back On Top Spot; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 10 Slot!