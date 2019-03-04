Koffee With Karan 6 Winners List: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ajay-Kajol, Ranveer & Others Bag Awards

Best Debut Male

Nominations: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khattar, Rana Daggubati, Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, SS Rajamouli, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah, Harsvardhan Kapoor, Prabhas and Kartik Aaryan

Winner: Diljit Dosanjh. The actor-singer accepted the award and said, "I thank everyone for this. I will now drink milk from this coveted coffee mug every night."

Best Debut Female

Nominations: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Tara Sutaria, Rhea Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Winner: Sara Ali Khan

Best Dressed Male

Nominations: Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor

Winner: Vicky Kaushal

Best Dressed Female

Nominations: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone

Winner: The judges were confused between Kareena and Deepika. But finally Kareena bagged the award.

Accepting the award Kareena said, "I'm ecstatic. Thank you Karan and the jury. It's always great being on the show. I want the Audi not this cup."

Best Moment

Winner: Ranveer Singh

In an episode, Ranveer imitated Akshay who advised him about performing at marriage ceremony, birthday parties and mundan and making money out of it.

After receiving the award Ranveer said, "I genuinely now go to every birthday, every anniversary and mundan, even in the remotest part of the world as I have learned from the best."

Answer Of The Season

Nominations: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan

Winner: Ajay Devgn

We had reported earlier that Ajay took home Audi A5 sportback car for his hilarious reply for Karan's question. For the uninitiated, Karan had asked him about one superstition he stopped believing in, to which, Ajay replied, "I believed that all your films with K work till we did Kaal."

Best Performance Female

Nominations: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra

Winner: Kajol

Best Performance Male

Nominations: Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor

Winner: Ranveer Singh won the award for his episode with Akshay Kumar.

Best Episode

Nominations: Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar-Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Diljit-Badshah, Saif Ali Khan-Sara Alia Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Winner: Diljit-Badshah. Their episode was selected the best based on social media feedback, traffic and their sheer innocence, wit and utter sense of humour.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Priyanka Chopra Jonas won Lifetime Achievement Award for being on the show, every season.