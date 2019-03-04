English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Koffee With Karan 6 Winners List: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ajay-Kajol, Ranveer & Others Bag Awards

    By
    |

    Like every season, this season too made headlines, thanks to the interesting line-up of celebrities which also included a lot of debutants appearing. Now that the season has finally come to an end, the host Karan Johar on Sunday (March 3, 2019) gave away Koffee awards in different categories. The panel which decided the winners consisted of Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das and Mallika Dua. The categories of the Koffee Awards included Best Debut, Best Dressed, Best Moment, Answer of the Season, Lifetime Achievement award, Best Performance and Best Episode.

    Check out the nominations and the winners!

    Best Debut Male

    Nominations: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khattar, Rana Daggubati, Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, SS Rajamouli, Rajkummar Rao, Badshah, Harsvardhan Kapoor, Prabhas and Kartik Aaryan

    Winner: Diljit Dosanjh. The actor-singer accepted the award and said, "I thank everyone for this. I will now drink milk from this coveted coffee mug every night."

    Best Debut Female

    Nominations: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Tara Sutaria, Rhea Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

    Winner: Sara Ali Khan

    Best Dressed Male

    Nominations: Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor

    Winner: Vicky Kaushal

    Best Dressed Female

    Nominations: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone

    Winner: The judges were confused between Kareena and Deepika. But finally Kareena bagged the award.
    Accepting the award Kareena said, "I'm ecstatic. Thank you Karan and the jury. It's always great being on the show. I want the Audi not this cup."

    Best Moment

    Winner: Ranveer Singh

    In an episode, Ranveer imitated Akshay who advised him about performing at marriage ceremony, birthday parties and mundan and making money out of it.

    After receiving the award Ranveer said, "I genuinely now go to every birthday, every anniversary and mundan, even in the remotest part of the world as I have learned from the best."

    Answer Of The Season

    Nominations: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan

    Winner: Ajay Devgn

    We had reported earlier that Ajay took home Audi A5 sportback car for his hilarious reply for Karan's question. For the uninitiated, Karan had asked him about one superstition he stopped believing in, to which, Ajay replied, "I believed that all your films with K work till we did Kaal."

    Best Performance Female

    Nominations: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra

    Winner: Kajol

    Best Performance Male

    Nominations: Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor

    Winner: Ranveer Singh won the award for his episode with Akshay Kumar.

    Best Episode

    Nominations: Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar-Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Diljit-Badshah, Saif Ali Khan-Sara Alia Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Winner: Diljit-Badshah. Their episode was selected the best based on social media feedback, traffic and their sheer innocence, wit and utter sense of humour.

    Lifetime Achievement Award

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas won Lifetime Achievement Award for being on the show, every season.

    Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Is Back On Top Spot; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 10 Slot!

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue