Koffee With Karan Controversy: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul!

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul made their debut on Koffee couch on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan in December, 2018. But little did they know that they would get into a big mess after their debut! The cricketers were slammed by netizens for their attitude. Hardik's obnoxious and sexist comments landed everyone in major trouble. Although Hardik apologised for his remarks on social media, the cricketers were suspended and the episode was taken down from the Hotstar.

Even Karan Johar reacted to the controversial episode and revealed that he had sleepless nights wondering how he can undo the damage. Two weeks after the cricketers were sent home from the tour in Australia due to the controversy, the suspension was lifted on Janauary 24, 2019.

Well, just when they thought that they can heave a sigh of relief, here comes another trouble. According to ANI report, a case has been registered against Bollywood film-maker Karan Johar and the cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their controversial comment towards women on the chat show! Apparently, DR Meghwal has filed the case at a police station in Luni in Jodhpur under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

ANI tweeted, "Rajasthan: Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul & Karan Johar in Jodhpur for comments made during Johar's talk show in December last year."

Well, it has to be seen how the cricketers and the film-maker react to the case filed against them. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

