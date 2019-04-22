Koffee With Karan Controversy: Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul Fined Rs 20 Lakh Each!

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's Koffee With Karan episode was the most controversial episodes of Season 6. Hardik's misogynist remarks and Rahul's comments didn't go well with the viewers and they were slammed for the same. Post their appearance on the show, they were banned for a couple of matches. Karan Johar also had also said that he had sleepless nights wondering how to undo the damage. The ban was lifted and cricketers were back to work. But, looks like it is not done yet! Apparently, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now fined Rs 20 lakh each for their sexist remarks on the show.

As per HT report, ombudsman D.K. Jain directed the players to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who have lost their lives on duty. Also, Hardik and Rahul have been asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created for the promotion of cricket for blind in the country.

The report, undersigned by ombudsman D.K. Jain said, "If the amounts are not paid/deposited by the players within the time granted (four weeks), the BCCI may deduct the said amounts from the match fees payable to the players and make the requisite deposits."

The ombudsman also wrote that both the cricketers are treated as role models for youth in this country where the game is treated like a religion, and hence, the players should conduct themselves in the manner befitting of that stature. He also noted that the players missed out earning of about Rs 30 lakh as they were sent back home from Australia tour.

He added that since the cricketers indeed apologised and did not contest the action initiated against them, it is unnecessary to return a categorical finding as to whether the remarks made during the course of the chat show constitutes as an act of indiscipline or misconduct or violation of any of Rules and Regulations on part of players as contemplated under Rule 41 (1) (c) of the rules.

This puts an end to the controversy and both the cricketers can now shift their entire focus back on the game.

Most Read: Harshad Chopda, Zain Imam & Others Attend Ssharad Malhotra & Ripci Bhatia's Grand Wedding! (PICS)