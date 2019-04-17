English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Krishna Mukherjee Clarifies Her Statement; Says Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is NOT Going Off Air At All!

    By
    |

    Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that stars Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles has been running successfully since five years. Ishita and Raman are one of the favourite jodis of the viewers. The show which had been topping the TRP chart since a long time, had dropped of late, which has become a major concern. Although the makers tried to revive the show by introducing new twists and characters, nothing is working!

    Rumours of the show going off air have been doing the rounds since a long time, but neither the actors nor the makers confirmed the same. Recently, Krishna Mukherjee, who plays the role of Aliya on the show, had confirmed to TOI that the show is indeed going off air in June.

    Krishna Mukherjee Had Confirmed That YHM Was Going Off Air

    Krishna was also upset with the show going off air and had revealed that she would miss everyone as they were like a family. She had said, "I don't know why the show is going off the air, as it has good TRP ratings."

    Krishna Says Her Statement Was Misinterpreted!

    But now, the actress has clarified her statement to Pinkvilla that the show is NOT going off air! She said that her statement was misinterpreted. They have been hearing these rumours as well but nothing has been confirmed to them as yet.

    ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Not Going Off Air At All’

    She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is not going off air at all. It was a rumour, no part of it is true. We have been hearing the rumours for the longest time but nothing concrete has been conveyed to us as yet."

    ‘I Want The Show To Go On Forever’

    The actress further told the portal, "YHM is very close to me and I want the show to go on forever because it is a beautiful show with an amazing team!"

    ‘Mohabbatein Barkarar Hai’

    Krishna is active on social media. She took to social media to reveal that the show is not going off air. She captioned her picture as, "Guys YHM is not going off air. Mohabbatein barkarar hai. ❤️🤗"

    Most Read: Shrenu-Zain's Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna To Be Launched At Udaipur's 1000-year-old Saas-bahu Temple!

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue