Krishna Mukherjee Clarifies Her Statement; Says Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is NOT Going Off Air At All!

Krishna Mukherjee Had Confirmed That YHM Was Going Off Air

Krishna was also upset with the show going off air and had revealed that she would miss everyone as they were like a family. She had said, "I don't know why the show is going off the air, as it has good TRP ratings."

Krishna Says Her Statement Was Misinterpreted!

But now, the actress has clarified her statement to Pinkvilla that the show is NOT going off air! She said that her statement was misinterpreted. They have been hearing these rumours as well but nothing has been confirmed to them as yet.

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Not Going Off Air At All’

She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is not going off air at all. It was a rumour, no part of it is true. We have been hearing the rumours for the longest time but nothing concrete has been conveyed to us as yet."

‘I Want The Show To Go On Forever’

The actress further told the portal, "YHM is very close to me and I want the show to go on forever because it is a beautiful show with an amazing team!"

‘Mohabbatein Barkarar Hai’

Krishna is active on social media. She took to social media to reveal that the show is not going off air. She captioned her picture as, "Guys YHM is not going off air. Mohabbatein barkarar hai. ❤️🤗"