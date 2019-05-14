English
    Krishnadasi Actress Chhavi Mittal Blessed With Baby Boy; Names Him Arham!

    Krishnadasi actress Chhavi Mittal, who was in the 10th month of her pregnancy and was waiting for the baby's arrival, has been blessed with a baby boy. The actress, who is married to director, Mohit Hussein (2005) and has a daughter Areeza, had recently confessed that she is running out of patience as there was no sign of labour. She had also revealed that if labour doesn't knock on her door, they might have to artificially induce it. The actress took to social media to announce the baby's arrival. Sharing the glimpse of the baby, she also revealed the name of her bundle of joy.

    Chhavi Names Her Baby Boy, Arham

    The actress wrote, "Chhavi wrote on her Instagram account, "Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on 13th may. Thank you so much for all your wishes 🙏 I'm still in the hospital recovering, and will be sharing my birth story soon :) #babyboy #chhavimittal #pregnancy #boy #son #motherhood #motherandson."

    Chhavi’s Mother’s Day Post

    The actress is active on social media and keeps her fans updated. Recently, she shared Mother's Day story. She wrote, "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to all gorgeous mothers! 6 years ago today this little angel gave me the honour of being a mother."

    The Actress Reveals How Her Little Daughter Surprised Her

    She revealed how her daughter surprised her on Mother's day. She wrote, "And today she made a surprise card for me which she drew herself. I'm absolutely overwhelmed today, because there's this little child to whom I mean the world, and who takes care of me in her own cute ways..."

    Chhavi Writes…

    It has to be recalled that her little daughter had also hosted a baby shower party. Chhavi wrote, "Throwing me a baby shower, hugging me as tight as she can, wiping my tears when I'm sad, cracking kiddy jokes to make me laugh... And there's this other child who refuses to leave my body." In her post, she also revealed how she has been eagerly waiting for the baby and do not want to artificially induce labour.

