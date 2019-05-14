Krishnadasi Actress Chhavi Mittal Blessed With Baby Boy; Names Him Arham!

Chhavi Names Her Baby Boy, Arham

The actress wrote, "Chhavi wrote on her Instagram account, "Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on 13th may. Thank you so much for all your wishes 🙏 I'm still in the hospital recovering, and will be sharing my birth story soon :) #babyboy #chhavimittal #pregnancy #boy #son #motherhood #motherandson."

Chhavi’s Mother’s Day Post

The actress is active on social media and keeps her fans updated. Recently, she shared Mother's Day story. She wrote, "HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to all gorgeous mothers! 6 years ago today this little angel gave me the honour of being a mother."

The Actress Reveals How Her Little Daughter Surprised Her

She revealed how her daughter surprised her on Mother's day. She wrote, "And today she made a surprise card for me which she drew herself. I'm absolutely overwhelmed today, because there's this little child to whom I mean the world, and who takes care of me in her own cute ways..."

Chhavi Writes…

It has to be recalled that her little daughter had also hosted a baby shower party. Chhavi wrote, "Throwing me a baby shower, hugging me as tight as she can, wiping my tears when I'm sad, cracking kiddy jokes to make me laugh... And there's this other child who refuses to leave my body." In her post, she also revealed how she has been eagerly waiting for the baby and do not want to artificially induce labour.