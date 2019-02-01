Krushna Abhishek Heaps Praise On Kapil Sharma; Says So Much Of Positivity On The Set!
The rivalry between Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma is known to all. It started when Kapil quit Comedy Nights With Kapil and Krushna took over it! Kapil had always maintained silence, but Krushna used to take a dig at Kapil. Krushna had even compared his and Kapil's jodi to Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan! He had revealed in an interview that they wanted to start a big show because of their professional rivalry. But now, there is no rivalry! The dynamic comedians, who were seen together on Comedy Circus together, are back on The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, which is being aired on Sony TV.
Krushna Praises Kapil
Recently, Krushna praised Kapil on social media. He shared a picture snapped with Kapil and wrote, "It's always so much fun when we perform. Kapil really love u n happy seeing ur hard work on stage back stage 😊n so much of positivity on set looking forward for every shoot." - (sic)
Kapil Is A Good Dancer!
Well, this is not the first time Krushna praised Kapil. It has to be recalled that Krushna and others from TKSS ream had even had a lot of fun at Kapil's wedding. Post Kapil's wedding, Krushna had told during media interaction at an event, that Kapil danced so much at his wedding. He added that he never saw Kapil dance so much and he is a good dancer.
Krushna Praised Kapil's Family
He further added that Kapil has an adorable family. They had been to his house for the first time, and his mother, sisters and brother looked after them so well at the wedding. Initially, they thought of staying at his wedding for just two days, but the love they received from his family made them stay for 5 days.
Krushna Praises Kapil's Quality
He had said, "Hum show rivals bhale the, lekhin meine bahot salon ke baad Kapil ko live perform karte dekha, woh jo quality hain Kapil ke andar, woh aise hi number one position par nahi hai. Uske andar wakai hi woh quality hai. Mein sikta bhi hun. Kapil ne mujhe sikai bhi. We worked on our characters."
