Krushna Abhishek Heaps Praise On Kapil Sharma; Says So Much Of Positivity On The Set!

Krushna Praises Kapil

Recently, Krushna praised Kapil on social media. He shared a picture snapped with Kapil and wrote, "It's always so much fun when we perform. Kapil really love u n happy seeing ur hard work on stage back stage 😊n so much of positivity on set looking forward for every shoot." - (sic)

Kapil Is A Good Dancer!

Well, this is not the first time Krushna praised Kapil. It has to be recalled that Krushna and others from TKSS ream had even had a lot of fun at Kapil's wedding. Post Kapil's wedding, Krushna had told during media interaction at an event, that Kapil danced so much at his wedding. He added that he never saw Kapil dance so much and he is a good dancer.

Krushna Praised Kapil's Family

He further added that Kapil has an adorable family. They had been to his house for the first time, and his mother, sisters and brother looked after them so well at the wedding. Initially, they thought of staying at his wedding for just two days, but the love they received from his family made them stay for 5 days.

Krushna Praises Kapil's Quality

He had said, "Hum show rivals bhale the, lekhin meine bahot salon ke baad Kapil ko live perform karte dekha, woh jo quality hain Kapil ke andar, woh aise hi number one position par nahi hai. Uske andar wakai hi woh quality hai. Mein sikta bhi hun. Kapil ne mujhe sikai bhi. We worked on our characters."