Krushna Abhishek Lashes Out At Bigg Boss 13’s Siddharth Dey For Passing Cheap Comments On Aarti

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Dey was on radar of housemates as he passed derogatory comments on his co-contestant Aarti Singh while performing the eviction task. Aarti was upset and angry at Dey and she had lashed out at him. She had even said that her brother Krushna Abhishek won't spare him for his behaviour. Aarti's best friend, Siddharth Shukla had warned Dey to watch his words. Also, Bigg Boss fans slammed Dey for using a bad tactic in the task. Now, Krushna Abhishek has reacted to Dey's comments.

While talking to Spotboye, Krushna said that he is shocked with Dey's behaviour towards his sister Aarti. The comedian added, "He knows me and my family. How could he do this to a woman? How could he do this to my sister?"

He even added that Dey is losing his fans as people are lashing out at him for his cheap behaviour. When asked Krushna that if he would confront Dey when he meets him, the former said, "Of course, I will confront him. Arti is my sister. I may even go to the show and ask him in front of Bhai (Salman Khan) that what was all that about."

It has to be recalled that on Saturday's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, host Salman Khan too criticised Dey for his inappropriate behaviour. Dey apologised for the same and Salman said that the former was visibly apologetic and didn't intend to infuriate Aarti or other female contestants in the house.

As the viewers are aware, six contestants - Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz Paras Chhabra, Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik - are nominated for elimination. Salman had declared Rashami, Mahira and Asim safe on Saturday's episode. In tonight's episode, we will get to watch either Dey or Abu leaving the show, as Paras is a strong contestant and might not get eliminated.

Also, Made In China actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy will be gracing the show. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

