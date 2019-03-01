English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Krystle D'souza Celebrates Her Birthday With Friends; Introduces Her Little Nephew To Fans!

    By
    |

    Krystle D'souza, who got popular with the show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, turned 29 today (March 1). Recently, the actress was seen on Belan Wali Bahu. The actress is flooded with birthday wishes by fans and friends from the television industry. Krystle celebrated her birthday with her friends. Her friend Jeena Gupta shared a video in which Krystle was super excited to cut her birthday cake, while her friends were seen singing the birthday song. Jeena captioned the video as, "Happy Birthday Krysty! @krystledsouza." - (sic)

    Jeena also shared another picture of Krystle from her birthday and captioned it as, "Bottoms up! Kaydee Ka Budday Aaya." Krystle looked stunning in a black-coloured dress on her birthday.

    Krystle Dsouza Celebrates Her Birthday With Friends; Introduces Her Little Nephew To Fans!

    The actress also introduced to her little nephew, who lives in Canada and shares the same birth date as his godmother and aunt, Krystle. The actress captioned the adorable picture as, "Couldn't think of a day better than today to finally introduce my little nephew Kaizer Dsouza to my gram fam ! Now when I think of 'birthday' all that comes to my mind is when this little bundle of cuteness was born! I love him and I miss him and I can't wait to go back to Canada and wrap my arm around my little munchkin again♥️ LITTLE KD, Godma KD LOVES YOU TO BITS 👶🏻" - (sic)

    Meanwhile, her friends - Rochelle Rao, Rahul Sharma, Karan Wahi, Vikas Kalantri, Aamir Ali, Gaurav Bajaj, Rizwan Bachav, Karishma Tanna, Mahhi Vij and others wished the gorgeous actress on her birthday.

    Most Read: Jennifer Winget & Sunil Grover In Nach Baliye 9; Salman Khan To Produce The Show!

    Read more about: krystle dsouza
    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue