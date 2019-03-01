Krystle D'souza Celebrates Her Birthday With Friends; Introduces Her Little Nephew To Fans!

Krystle D'souza, who got popular with the show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, turned 29 today (March 1). Recently, the actress was seen on Belan Wali Bahu. The actress is flooded with birthday wishes by fans and friends from the television industry. Krystle celebrated her birthday with her friends. Her friend Jeena Gupta shared a video in which Krystle was super excited to cut her birthday cake, while her friends were seen singing the birthday song. Jeena captioned the video as, "Happy Birthday Krysty! @krystledsouza." - (sic)

Jeena also shared another picture of Krystle from her birthday and captioned it as, "Bottoms up! Kaydee Ka Budday Aaya." Krystle looked stunning in a black-coloured dress on her birthday.

The actress also introduced to her little nephew, who lives in Canada and shares the same birth date as his godmother and aunt, Krystle. The actress captioned the adorable picture as, "Couldn't think of a day better than today to finally introduce my little nephew Kaizer Dsouza to my gram fam ! Now when I think of 'birthday' all that comes to my mind is when this little bundle of cuteness was born! I love him and I miss him and I can't wait to go back to Canada and wrap my arm around my little munchkin again♥️ LITTLE KD, Godma KD LOVES YOU TO BITS 👶🏻" - (sic)

Meanwhile, her friends - Rochelle Rao, Rahul Sharma, Karan Wahi, Vikas Kalantri, Aamir Ali, Gaurav Bajaj, Rizwan Bachav, Karishma Tanna, Mahhi Vij and others wished the gorgeous actress on her birthday.

