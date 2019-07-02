Krystle D'souza Gets Stranded In Mumbai Rains; Karan Patel Comes To Her Rescue!

Mumbai is on high alert due to heavy rains! Not just commoners, even the celebrities are stuck in heavy rains! Television actress Krystle got stuck in rain along with her friend Rahul Sharma. On her Instagram story, the actress initially joked how rickshaw ride was felt like being on a yacht. The three-wheeler couldn't go beyond a point due to water logging. She even asked her fans to pray for them as they didn't know what to do next. Krystle then called Karan Patel for help as his house was nearby.

Krystle revealed how Karan took no time to reach them. Unfortunately, Karan's car too broke down in water and they had to walk in water. Krystle and Rahul thanked Karan for helping them and even thanked Karan's wife Ankita Bhargava for being a warm host.

Krystle wrote, "We were stranded in the floods for a very long time on road. Called @karan9198 since he lives close to where we were stuck and has an SUV and he was ready to come pick us up in a min. Unfortunately his car brokedown as well. We walked in water that was upto almost our waist and finally we are here."

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, who were on a romantic getaway in Maldives, were supposed to return to Mumbai but were stranded in Colombo due to Mumbai rains! Ravi wrote, "Our 9:10 flight from MALE via COLOMBO was to land in MUMBAI but due to the current situation of mumbai airport the flight had to be diverted to BANGALORE... now apparently we are being taken back to COLOMBO from where we will be flown back to MUMBAI..." - (sic)

