Krystle D'Souza Trolled Mercilessly For Calling Hardik Pandya ‘Bhai’; The Actress Reacts!
Recently, Krystle Dsouza shared a photo snapped with the cricketer Hardik Pandya on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Mere Bhai Jaisa Koi Hard ich Nahi Hai 🤙🏻 ...#brotherfromanothermother." The actress got trolled mercilessly. Not only was the actress trolled for calling him 'bhai' and the netizens also posted hateful comments on the cricketer citing his sexist remarks on the controversial episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Check out a few comments and also read on to know what the actress has to say!
Krystle & Hardik Trolled: Netizens Comments
Asli_shwetaa: Aaj Mai Krke Aaya ... Someone told this epic line recently 😜😜
4mrit.raj: Jitna चाय me चायपत्ती daalni zarurii hoti h, utna hi iss caption me "bhai" likhna zarurii tha😁👌😂💖
Deepu, Universe Boss & Manish
Deepu_boy:Shi hai pehle he Bhai bol diya 😄😂
Universe_boss_95:Aaj pakka kar ke aaya hai smile bata raha hai😂😂😂
Manishrathi45: Ye Bana hich Hard material se hai 😎
Rohan, Piyush & Sameer
_rohan___1: Hard-Hit pandya bhai 👌
Piyush.paulsingh: Bhai bannne ki hii aukaat hai iski
The.drolling_elixir.sameer: Haan isse toh dekhte hi bhai bana lena chahiye.........otherwise God knows ....what the hell he is thinking after seeing a girl🤯
Aparshakti Khurrana Comes To Krystle & Hardik’s Rescue!
Actor Aparshakti Khurrana didn't like the comments and wrote, "Hi Sameer. I think you should not write such comments and definitely not use such language. We all love Hardik because he is a performer. You should rather encourage the Indian team, especially before the World Cup."
Krystle Says Ignorance Is Bliss!
Krystle acknowledged Aparshakti's post and wrote, "That's so well put ! People are so mean and obnoxious and just because they are sitting behind a screen typing , they think they can get away with anything ! I guess ignorance is bliss in this case ! Their words make no difference to his superb performance... BUT Thank you."
