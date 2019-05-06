Krystle D'Souza Trolled Mercilessly For Calling Hardik Pandya ‘Bhai’; The Actress Reacts!

Krystle & Hardik Trolled: Netizens Comments

Asli_shwetaa: Aaj Mai Krke Aaya ... Someone told this epic line recently 😜😜

4mrit.raj: Jitna चाय me चायपत्ती daalni zarurii hoti h, utna hi iss caption me "bhai" likhna zarurii tha😁👌😂💖

Deepu, Universe Boss & Manish

Deepu_boy:Shi hai pehle he Bhai bol diya 😄😂

Universe_boss_95:Aaj pakka kar ke aaya hai smile bata raha hai😂😂😂

Manishrathi45: Ye Bana hich Hard material se hai 😎

Rohan, Piyush & Sameer

_rohan___1: Hard-Hit pandya bhai 👌

Piyush.paulsingh: Bhai bannne ki hii aukaat hai iski

The.drolling_elixir.sameer: Haan isse toh dekhte hi bhai bana lena chahiye.........otherwise God knows ....what the hell he is thinking after seeing a girl🤯

Aparshakti Khurrana Comes To Krystle & Hardik’s Rescue!

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana didn't like the comments and wrote, "Hi Sameer. I think you should not write such comments and definitely not use such language. We all love Hardik because he is a performer. You should rather encourage the Indian team, especially before the World Cup."

Krystle Says Ignorance Is Bliss!

Krystle acknowledged Aparshakti's post and wrote, "That's so well put ! People are so mean and obnoxious and just because they are sitting behind a screen typing , they think they can get away with anything ! I guess ignorance is bliss in this case ! Their words make no difference to his superb performance... BUT Thank you."