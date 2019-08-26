Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi To Return With Season 3, But Without Erica Fernandes & Shaheer Sheikh!

We recently reported that the makers of Beyhadh and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste are coming up with the new seasons. Now, we get to hear that Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will return with the third season and that too by the end of this year!

A TOI report suggests that KRPKAB makers are planning the new season with a new cast as both Shaheer and Erica are busy with their shows - Erica is busy with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she plays Prerna while Shaheer is doing Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, where he is seen as Abir.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "The show had a great first season and then it came back with season two just after a month due to fans' demand. It is definitely coming back with a new cast because both Shaheer and Erica are busy with their respective shows. A few actors may be retained from the first two seasons. The auditions are on for the lead pair."

For the uninitiated, KRPKAB was one of the popular shows on Sony TV in which Shaheer played the role of Dev and Erica portrayed the role of Sonakshi. Fans loved the crackling chemistry of 'DevAkshi' in the show. But the makers ended the show, which upset fans.

Owing to the popularity of the show, the makers came up with the second season, which was a finite series. The second season was all about how Dev and Sonakshi managed their professional and personal lives (as they had to take care of their kids). The show ended on a happy note.

Well, now, it has to be seen what the makers are planning for the third season. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

