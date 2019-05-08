English
    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala BIG Twist: Sikandar Suffers Memory Loss; Mohit’s New Look Revealed!

    Star Plus' show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is one of the top 10 shows on TRP chart. The show, story and the cast have been hitting headlines for one or the other reasons. A few months ago, there were reports of Mohit Malik, who plays the role of Sikandar quitting the show and he will be shown dead on the show. But Gul rubbished the reports. Well, we must say that the makers of the show have managed to keep the viewers hooked to the show with unexpected twists. In the previous episode, Kulfi donates her bone marrow to Amyra and saves her.

    Meanwhile, Sikandar goes to dargah to offer prayer for his daughters' safety. Although his daughters are saved, he gets into trouble as he gets attacked by a thief on the way back to the hospital. Read on to know more!

    Sikandar Meets With A Fatal Accident

    Sikandar loses control over his car and meets with a major accident. The doctor reveals that Sikander's vocal cords have been damaged. Apparently, he will sustain a head injury and several internal injuries and doctor say they can't say anything about Sikandar's health.

    Sikandar Loses His Memory

    According to the spoiler, Sikandar loses his memory and will never be able to sing. Post recovery, Sikandar will have a good relationship with Amyra but will not be able to bond with Kulfi.

    He Will Not Be Able To Sing!

    A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "This accident will change the whole course of his living for Sikandar. The once renowned singer Sikandar will not only be in a position to sing, but will also have different personality traits, very unlike him."

    Mohit Malik Aka Sikandar’s New Look!

    The producer of the show Nilanjana Purkayasstha took to Instagram to share a few pictures of Sikandar aka Mohit Malik's new look post his accident. She also shared a video in which the dog failed to recognise Sikandar and Kulfi looked shocked!

    View this post on Instagram

    What’s wrong with Sikander? @mohitmalik1113 KULLFI KUMARR BAJEWALA #kulfikumarbaajewala #kulfikumarbajewala #kullfikumarbaajewala #sikulfi #kulfi #fatherdaughter #sneakpeek #tvserial

    A post shared by Nilanjana (@nilanjana_p) on May 7, 2019 at 11:04pm PDT

