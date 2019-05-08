Kulfi Kumar Bajewala BIG Twist: Sikandar Suffers Memory Loss; Mohit’s New Look Revealed!

Sikandar Meets With A Fatal Accident

Sikandar loses control over his car and meets with a major accident. The doctor reveals that Sikander's vocal cords have been damaged. Apparently, he will sustain a head injury and several internal injuries and doctor say they can't say anything about Sikandar's health.

Sikandar Loses His Memory

According to the spoiler, Sikandar loses his memory and will never be able to sing. Post recovery, Sikandar will have a good relationship with Amyra but will not be able to bond with Kulfi.

He Will Not Be Able To Sing!

A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "This accident will change the whole course of his living for Sikandar. The once renowned singer Sikandar will not only be in a position to sing, but will also have different personality traits, very unlike him."

Mohit Malik Aka Sikandar’s New Look!

The producer of the show Nilanjana Purkayasstha took to Instagram to share a few pictures of Sikandar aka Mohit Malik's new look post his accident. She also shared a video in which the dog failed to recognise Sikandar and Kulfi looked shocked!