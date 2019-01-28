Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Is Sikander Aka Mohit Malik Quitting The Show? Here’s What Gul Khan Has To Say

Mohit Malik’s Character To End On The Show?

According to TOI reports, Mohit's character will suffer from a massive heart attack and might die. A source from the show was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There's a lot of emotional turmoil that has come Sikandar's way ever since the show began and he's always shown as a troubled soul."

Sikander Might Be Shown Dead!

The source added, "His feelings of guilt, self-hatred and regret will engulf him, giving him a massive cardiac arrest and the doctors will declare him dead."

Kulfi Never Worked On TRP Model!

As we have seen in many shows, the characters which die are brought back on the show. But it seems in this show, nothing as such will be happening. The source adds, "Kulfi... has never worked on a TRP model, which is why it is where it is now. It is a story told straight from the heart. This twist has not been introduced to grab eyeballs as we don't want to play with our loyal audience."

Gul Khan Rubbishes The Rumour

But Gul Khan has rubbished the rumour. Although she didnt divulge detail of the upcoming track, she confirmed to Pinkvilla that Mohit is not going anywhere!