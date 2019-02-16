Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Anjali Anand Says She Expected The Backlash; Adds Viewers Feel They Own Them!

Anjali Anand Responds To The Backlash

Anjali told Spotboye, "In India, films and TV serials have different audiences. We are sort of trapped; people take us very seriously, in fact they start feeling that they own us. They feel that they are giving TRPs to our show, so we should show them only what they want to see."

‘People Should Understand That This Is Not For Real

"That's not bad in a way, maybe we do our jobs very well. But people here should understand that this is not for real. As for my character of Loveleen, she is not a vamp who is out to ruin everybody's life. She has her justification because her husband does not pay any attention to her."

Anjali Anand Says...

"Moreover, these same guys who are criticising Kulfi Kumar Bajewala currently for my scene haven't seen how much my character was feeling cagey before actually carrying out the poisoning. They have also conveniently ignored the fact that I tell my daughter after the poisoning, that I shall kill myself if anything happens to her."

Anjali Expected The Backlash

She further revealed that she had expected the backlash that this scene will get. She said, "I spoke to myself before doing the scene, but I did not question the director. I am a director's actor, who strongly feels that it is not my job to tell the director what he ought to do."

‘I Think I Am A Very Soft Target For The Trolls’

Anjali added, "I think I am a very soft target for the trolls. I wake up and see trolls. I retire for the night and see trolls. Is it because of my size? Is it because that I look different? Earlier, I used to even reply to some trolls but nowadays I block them. For God's sake, they are coming on my personal page. And mind you, it's handled by me and not by my PR. If one can't appreciate, he/she should not at least de-motivate."