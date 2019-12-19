Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Makers Take U-Turn: Show Is NOT Taking A Leap; Mohit Malik Not Quitting

One of the most loved shows of Star Plus, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has been in the news since a long time owing to the show's time-slot change and leap. It was said that soon the show might take a leap, post which the audience will get to watch new faces. Recently, Mohit Malik, who plays the role of Sikandar, had also confirmed that he is quitting the show as he didn't want to play father of two grown-up girls. But, now it is being said that the makers have taken a U-turn.

According to a Spotboye report, the makers have decided to drop the idea of leap. The report suggested that the channel had auditioned several girls to play Mohit's daughters and several men to play an elderly Mohit, but they couldn't zero down on anybody. Meanwhile, a few meetings took place and a decision was taken to forget the leap completely!

Another good news for fans is that Mohit is not quitting the show! Mohit confirmed the same to the entertainment portal and clarified that leap is not happening and he is not going anywhere!

Aakriti Sharma, who plays Kulfi on the show, told IWMBuzz, "Yes, it is a superb feeling to continue being part of the show. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has given all of us a lot and the whole team is like a family. Now, it is confirmed that the leap will not take place. This has brought happiness to the set. For the past two years, we have been together, and it would have been heart-breaking for us to leave it midway owing to the leap. To all my fans, we are not going anywhere. Look forward to the new challenges in Sikander and Kulfi's lives, of course at a new time slot (7 PM)."

The report also suggests that the show which is being aired at 6.30 PM will be shifted to 7 PM from December 23 onwards.

