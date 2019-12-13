Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Mohit Malik Reveals Reason For His Exit; Here's How His Character Might End!

‘It Has Been An Emotional Journey For Me’

Mohit was quoted by BT as saying, "It has been an emotional journey for me. I started working on the show exactly two years ago and it's time now to say goodbye. As they say, all good things come to an end. The show explored the father-daughter bond beautifully and I guess the makers felt a leap was necessary. I liked the fact that they focused on the father-daughter bond and did not try to introduce a romantic angle for my character Sikandar (Mohit Malik) after Nimrat (Shruti Sharma) died in the show. Though he married Loveleen, the show only revolved around Sikandar and his two daughters."

Why Mohit Is Quitting KKB?

Regarding his reasons for quitting the show, he said, "I was fine with playing father to two small girls in the show. But I do not want to play a father to grown-up girls because I don't think it will look convincing."

Did Time-slot Change Affect The Show?

The time-slot of the show was changed and the TRPs dropped drastically. When asked regarding the same, Mohit said that he doesn't think about ratings much and respects the decision. He added that at the end of the day, he lived the life of Sikandar for two years and now he will go back to being Mohit.

Is He Worried Of Getting Typecast As Father?

When asked if he is worried of getting typecast as father on the small-screen, he told the leading daily, "I don't feel that if you play a father to a grown-up girl or boy, you get typecast or slotted. It's just that in this case, it didn't come from within that I should play father to a grown-up Kulfi. I felt that I wouldn't be able to do justice to the role. I am happy that I got to play Sikandar, which has been my toughest role till date. In 'Doli Armaanon Ki', I had played Samrat, who was an angry man. Anger comes easily to anyone, but to get emotional and show compassion is difficult. 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' also set a benchmark for all those who feel that content on TV is regressive."

How His Character Might End?

In the show, Sikandar has been suffering from brain tumour. Apparently, he will be shown dead and that's how his character will end.

Mohit revealed that post KKB's end, he is planning to take a short break and then will get back to work. The actor also added that he wants to do different roles.