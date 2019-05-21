KKB: Mohit Malik Aka Sikandar Plays A 10-year-old; Here’s What The Actor Has To Say About Dual Role!

Mohit On Playing 10-year-old On KKB

Mohit was quoted by IANS as saying, "Playing a 10-year-old does come with its fair share of challenges but it is more mental than physical. All this while, I was mostly crying. It does get exhausting. A 10-year-old is non-judgmental, uninhibited, innocent, naive, a clean slate, and playing him has given me a different perspective to life."

Mohit's Other Character Is A Thug!

The actor further added, "It was high time I wanted to break free from playing Sikandar. As much as it was satisfying and I had finally found my comfort zone, it also took a toll on my health. The other character that I play is that of an imposter, a thug."

Mohit On Playing Double Role

He further said, "For the first five hours, I am playing him and the rest I go back to being a child... it makes me wonder and also confuses me but you got to do what you got to do anyway."

Double Role Was Not Impulsive But A Creative Call

"The double role was not an impulsive but a creative call as we wanted to move forward and with our show doing consistently well, we did owe a breath of fresh air to the audience. Also, I needed some time off from playing Sikandar and wanted to experiment and function in an uncomfortable zone as that stimulates me as an actor."