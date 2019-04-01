Kulfi Kumar Bajewala-Nazar Promo SHOCK Fans; Sikandar Turns Davansh!

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is one of the best shows on television and fans are loving it. The show is about the story revolves around the journey of a young singing prodigy Kulfi, who encounters all kinds of hardships to unite with her father, Sikandar Singh Gill. On the other hand, Nazar is another popular supernatural show on Star Plus which is about daayan who bewitches the Rathod family and the struggle they face to overcome under her nazar. Recently, the makers released a promo in which Sikandar turned Davansh. Sikandar's kids are hell shocked.

The promo has shocked the viewers. While a few lashed out at the makers for spoiling good show with supernatural twist, many of them felt it is April Fool prank. Check out a few comments.

Fans’ Feel It’s April Fool Prank! Rajpatil34: April fool ka video kuch jaldi hi post kiya aapne @mohitmalik1113

Sam_creationx: ITS APRIL FOOL😭😂♥️

amydz28: April fool right?????😂😂😂😂 Sm5luv & Piansh Sm5luv: April Fool banaya @rajputharshjayesh @mohitmalik1113 bada maza aya😂 Love_piansh: @atifcam @gulenaghmakhan @rajputharshjayesh kahin April fool tu nahi bana rahy ham sab ko. Maya, Kaizen & Hebaa Maya_rozey: I just hope it's not true either or it's only for one episode nothing more.. Kaizen_love: April fool aaya nahi usse pehle hi fool banana shuru kar diya @rajputharshjayesh 😂 Hebaa_hamza: Isnt it april fools joke?? @rajputharshjayesh 😅😅 Biswasgopa "Agar yeh April fool he to thik he but nahi he to hum kkb me yeh sab pathetic story nahi chahte. Kahe dena aapne Gul se nazar ke TRP badhane ke liye kkb ko destroy na kare" Najdia & Shweta Najdiaahmed: If it's for April fool's day joke I love it. Fairyshweta10: Omggg what's this😳😳Kahi April fool to ni😍😍 Anira_anira_: April fool must be. Fans Ask Not To Ruin The Show With Supernatural Twist Priyasichheda: What the hell!!! Don't ruin kkb story with this stupid supernatural twist..🤦♀️😥 @mohitmalik1113 @gulenaghmakhan Delightfully_chaotic_:Please dont spoil this show ! Dont make it meaninglessness.. Sanjukta & Piyush Sanjukta_may: The only sensible show going down..down..down.. very sad. Piyushsingh_333: Wtf aacha khassa show chall raha tha ye chuityapa karna jaaroi tha kya 😂😂😂😂

