KKB-Nazar SHOCKING Promo: Nakuul Mehta Calls Everyone NUTS; Here's What Gul Khan Has To Say!

Gul Khan Reveals The Promo Was April Fool Prank!

Gul Khan wrote, "@nilanjana_p @anuramsay April fool banaya!!! @deepakbchhabria was in it from the beginning ! Thank you for the fully secret production @mohitmalik1113 @aakritisharma.official @rajputharshjayesh @myrasinghofficial @atifcam and Yash !!! #kulfi #nazar extremely sporting all of you 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 and thank you full cast of Nazar and Kulfi for posting it ! That made it more believable !"

Nakuul Says…

To Gul Khan's post, Nakuul commented, "You guys are NUTS 😂." Gul Khan revealed that they were all upset. She wrote, "@nakuulmehta imagine shooting it on the sets with all actors and keeping it a secret ! While Nilanjana is visiting the set 🤣🤣🤣🤣." Nilanjan replied to Nakuul's comment that Gul can be head of CIA.

Summit Bharadwaj Was Part Of The Prank

Summit Bharadwaj wrote, "Bieng the part of the prank is always fire ! Hahaha happy April fool 🤪🤪🤗 people !!! @gulenaghmakhan it was fun 😂😂" Shrenu Parikh, Mreenal Deshraj, Monalisa and Mansi Srivastava also had a great laugh after watching the video. We are sure that the team must have had a great fun shooting the prank video.

Fans Happy That It Was A Prank

Meanwhile, fans were happy that it was just April Fool video. One of the fans commented, "Thank god it was an April fool prank 😭 I swear I couldn't accept this as the new twist at all 💔 but I couldn't say anything 😭 @mohitmalik1113."

Fans’ Comments

Many fans had even guessed it was a prank. A user wrote, "Pata tha sir bcoz aisa ni ho sakta." Another user trolled viewers who took the promo seriously and wrote, "😂😂😂😂2 min silence for thosejo kuch jyada hi serious ho gye the😛." - (sic)