      Kulfi Kumar Bajewala To Take A Leap; Mohit Malik To Quit The Show!

      Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma, who play the roles of Sikandar and Kulfi - the father-daughter duo on the show - are loved by the viewers. The latest buzz is that the show is all set to take a leap.

      Aakriti To Be Replaced; Mohit To Quit The Show!

      Aakriti To Be Replaced; Mohit To Quit The Show!

      According to the India-forum report, earlier, the makers were still considering a leap, but now, the leap has been finalised. Post the leap, the show will witness new faces! It is being said that post the leap, Aakriti will be replaced by Tunisha Sharma. Also, the latest report suggests that even Mohit Malik is quitting the show!

      Reason For The Leap

      Reason For The Leap

      The reason for the leap is said to be low TRPs! After terrific run, the ratings of the show have seen a major drop, because of which the makers are trying to come up with creative ways to bring the show back to the top slot. Due to the fall in viewership, the time-slot of the show was shifted from 8.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

      Mohit Is NOT Quitting The Show

      Mohit Is NOT Quitting The Show

      It was said that the leap could be the reason for Mohit to quit the show. But now, the actor has confirmed that he is not leaving the show.

      He was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Nothing is confirmed yet. I haven't been communicated about the leap so I'm not in the position to comment on it. For, now I'm very much part of the show and if at all I plan to quit, I would announce the same."

      Mohit On Time-slot Change

      Mohit On Time-slot Change

      Regarding the time-slot change, Mohit had told Pinkvilla, "I have also been told that our show's time slot is changing and honestly, while I am not happy about it, we can't do much as actors. It is the channel's call and they must have taken the decision keeping certain parameters in mind. I just hope that the time slot change does good to us."

