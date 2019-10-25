    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kumkum Bhagya Actress Samikssha Batnagar Suffers Leg Injury While Shooting ‘Black Rose’

      By
      |

      Gone are the days when body doubles were used to perform action sequences! These days, the actors risk and perform their own stunts. Although many succeed in doing so, some suffer injuries. Actress Samikssha Batnagar was at the receiving end of a stunt recently. The actress, who was seen on popular television shows like Baal Veer, Kumkum Bhagya and Uttaran, suffered a leg injury while shooting for Hemant N Mishra's film, Black Rose.

      Apparently, Samikssha, who is currently in Prayagraj (Allahabad), was shooting an action sequence. She had a fall and suffered a leg injury as her foot got stuck between bricks while running around them.

      Kumkum Bhagya Actress Samikssha Batnagar Suffers Leg Injury While Shooting ‘Black Rose’

      The crew rushed her to a hospital. Despite the injury, she didn't let the shoot suffer and resumed the same with her injured leg, just because the show must go on!

      Samikssha will be seen playing the role of a lady cop in Black Rose.

      For the uninitiated, Samikssha was interested in dancing and shifted to Mumbai to explore opportunities in acting. She did a few television shows and then forayed into Bollywood with Madhur Bhandarkar's Calender Girls, in which she played the role of a businesswoman, which was well received. She then went on to do another film Poster Boys, in which she played the character of Surajmukhi opposite Bobby Deol.

      Most Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Provide On-set Nursery For Disha Vakani's Baby

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue