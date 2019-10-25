Kumkum Bhagya Actress Samikssha Batnagar Suffers Leg Injury While Shooting ‘Black Rose’

Gone are the days when body doubles were used to perform action sequences! These days, the actors risk and perform their own stunts. Although many succeed in doing so, some suffer injuries. Actress Samikssha Batnagar was at the receiving end of a stunt recently. The actress, who was seen on popular television shows like Baal Veer, Kumkum Bhagya and Uttaran, suffered a leg injury while shooting for Hemant N Mishra's film, Black Rose.

Apparently, Samikssha, who is currently in Prayagraj (Allahabad), was shooting an action sequence. She had a fall and suffered a leg injury as her foot got stuck between bricks while running around them.

The crew rushed her to a hospital. Despite the injury, she didn't let the shoot suffer and resumed the same with her injured leg, just because the show must go on!

Samikssha will be seen playing the role of a lady cop in Black Rose.

For the uninitiated, Samikssha was interested in dancing and shifted to Mumbai to explore opportunities in acting. She did a few television shows and then forayed into Bollywood with Madhur Bhandarkar's Calender Girls, in which she played the role of a businesswoman, which was well received. She then went on to do another film Poster Boys, in which she played the character of Surajmukhi opposite Bobby Deol.

