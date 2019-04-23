Kumkum Bhagya: Does Shabbir Get Tired Of Repeatedly Shooting AbhiGya's Separation & Reunion Tracks?

Is Shabbir Quitting Kumkum Bhagya For Fixer?

When asked whether Shabbir is quitting the show, he told Mid-day, "I don't know who is spreading these rumours. Kumkum is my baby; the show has given me everything. I am still on air, trying my best to entertain the audience. Hopefully, they will lap up what's in store after the generation leap."

Doesn’t Shabbir Get Bored Of Repeated AbhiGya’s Separation & Reunion Tracks?

When asked whether the actor isn't tired as the show oscillates between separation and reunion of the lead characters, he said, "One doesn't get bored as long as the story is following a natural progression. There may be days when you don't agree with a track. But then you understand that in a long-running show, these tracks help the storyline move forward. Everything falls into place when you see the larger perspective. It's not easy to tell a story for five years. Kumkum is one of the best shows I have done to date."

Shabbir Feels He Knows Sriti Since Primary School

Regarding his bond with Sriti, he said, "It feels as if we completed our primary education together. She is a fantastic actor and a great human being. Sriti has been one of the nicest co-stars I've had."

What Made Him Take Up Fixer?

When asked as to what made him take up Ekta Kapoor's web series Fixer, he said, "The web has kicked off in a big way. I was waiting for the right script to foray into the OTT space. One of the factors that convinced me to come on board for Fixer was that Sohum Shah would be on the director's chair. The script is engaging, with a non-linear narrative. Plus, I play a disgraced cop. It is in contrast with what I have been doing on Kumkum Bhagya. This will be an opportunity for my fans to see me in new light."

Why Only Ekta’s Shows?

Shabbir has done many shows under Ekta's banner. When asked whether she is the only one who is offering him interesting projects or is it loyalty to the camp, he said, "I work with other production houses as well, but if I have to choose, I will always opt for a Balaji project. Everyone likes to work in their comfort zone with regard to the production house. Balaji is more than family to me. The comfort level I have with them is unparalleled. They have made me what I am today."