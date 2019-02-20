Kumkum Bhagya: Leena Jumani, Shikha Singh & Mishal Raheja Confirm Quitting The Show!

Shikha Singh Quitting Kumkum Bhagya

Shikha Singh was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Yes. Post leap, I won't be a part of it. There was not much left for me in the story as they are changing the entire story line. So I thought better to opt out." When asked if the leap was required at this stage of the show, she replied, "See it's the producer's call."

‘The Show Must Go On With Us Or Without Us’

She further added, "If you ask me even after 5 years, we have maintained to be in the top 3 shows. I am very, very certain they know what they are doing. And as far as the leap is concerned they must have thought it through. Aisa toh koi producer nahi karega ki koi galat move ho aur show band ho jaaye. And as an actor is concerned, everybody has to move on. We can't sit and regret that ‘shit, I will not be a part of the show.' The show must go on with us or without us."

Why Leena Is Quitting The Show?

Leena Jamani told TOI, "Yes, it's true I am quitting the show. The show is going for a leap and I don't want to age on-screen. I have informed the production house (Balaji Telelfilm's) about my apprehension."

Mishal Is Moving Out Of The Show

Mishal Raheja told Tellychakkar, "Yes, I am moving out of the show. I have still not been given clarity by the production house on the leap. Everything is hanging. It is a little upsetting. As actors, as we need to know about our future in the show. Hope to get a clear picture in the coming days."

‘I Won't Be Playing An Elderly Role At This Point Of Time’

The actor further added, "However, one thing is for sure, that I won't be playing an elderly role at this point of time in my career. As per my knowledge, everyone was approached individually by the creatives. So I can't speak for the cast, but I have requested them to release me post the leap."