Kumkum Bhagya: Leena Jumani, Shikha Singh & Mishal Raheja Confirm Quitting The Show!
Kumkum Bhagya has been hitting the headlines for the leap reports. Apparently, the show is all set take a big leap and the makers are all set to introduce new storyline. Although fans are happy with their favourite jodi's reunion, they are extremely upset with the makers' decision of leap and the superfast track. In the latest episode, Pragya is also shown pregnant! According to reports, post leap, the show will focus on Abhi and Pragya's mature love story and Pragya's two daughters.
We had reported that apart from Vin Rana (seen as Purab), Leena Jumani (Tanu), Ruch Suvran (Disha), Shikha Singh (Alia) and Mishal Raheja (King Singh) are quitting the show. Now, the actors have confirmed that they are indeed quitting the show. Check out what the actors have to say as they talk to their online media.
Shikha Singh Quitting Kumkum Bhagya
Shikha Singh was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Yes. Post leap, I won't be a part of it. There was not much left for me in the story as they are changing the entire story line. So I thought better to opt out." When asked if the leap was required at this stage of the show, she replied, "See it's the producer's call."
‘The Show Must Go On With Us Or Without Us’
She further added, "If you ask me even after 5 years, we have maintained to be in the top 3 shows. I am very, very certain they know what they are doing. And as far as the leap is concerned they must have thought it through. Aisa toh koi producer nahi karega ki koi galat move ho aur show band ho jaaye. And as an actor is concerned, everybody has to move on. We can't sit and regret that ‘shit, I will not be a part of the show.' The show must go on with us or without us."
Why Leena Is Quitting The Show?
Leena Jamani told TOI, "Yes, it's true I am quitting the show. The show is going for a leap and I don't want to age on-screen. I have informed the production house (Balaji Telelfilm's) about my apprehension."
Mishal Is Moving Out Of The Show
Mishal Raheja told Tellychakkar, "Yes, I am moving out of the show. I have still not been given clarity by the production house on the leap. Everything is hanging. It is a little upsetting. As actors, as we need to know about our future in the show. Hope to get a clear picture in the coming days."
‘I Won't Be Playing An Elderly Role At This Point Of Time’
The actor further added, "However, one thing is for sure, that I won't be playing an elderly role at this point of time in my career. As per my knowledge, everyone was approached individually by the creatives. So I can't speak for the cast, but I have requested them to release me post the leap."
