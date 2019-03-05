Kumkum Bhagya: Post Generation Leap, Priyank Sharma & Kunwar Anwar To Play Abhi-Pragya’s Sons?

Pragya To Give Birth To Twin Sons!

The viewers are aware that Prayga is pregnant. Earlier, there were reports that Pragya would give birth to twin daughters. But, according to Bollywoodlife report, Pragya will be giving birth to twin sons!

Pragya & Abhi To Part Ways

A reliable source confirmed to the entertainment portal that Priyank Sharma has been roped in to play the Pragya and Abhi's son! As per the storyline, the show will take a leap, but before that happens, Abhi and Pragya part ways (as Pragya will blame Abhi for Kiara's death).

Priyank Sharma To Play Pragya’s Son

While one of the twins will be with Abhi, the other son would be with Pragya. An insider revealed, "Priyank will play one of the sons, who will stay with Abhi. The final decision has been taken."

Kunwar Anwar To Play Priyank’s On-screen Twin Brother

It is also being said that Dil Dosti Dance actor Kunwar Anwar will play Priyank's on-screen twin brother. The source also revealed, "Both the actors were locked in by the team on Monday."

Priyank Denies Being Part Of The Show!

But, when the Priyank was contacted to confirm the same, he said, "Nothing is confirmed as of now." Now, to another entertainment portal, the actor has confirmed that he is not doing the show!

Kunwar Says He Has No Idea About It!

On the other hand, when Kunwar was contacted to confirm the same, he told Bollywoodlife, "I have no idea about it." Well, looks like the makers want to surprise the viewers and hence not revealing the post leap story or about the actors!