    Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia Celebrates Birthday With Team & Family; Sriti & Kanchi Wish Him!

    By
    |

    Shabbir Ahluwalia, who is popular for his role of Abhishek Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, is celebrating his birthday today (August 10). The previous day, the actor celebrated his birthday with his team on the sets. Currently, the actor is ringing his birthday with his family at an undisclosed location. His wife Kanchi Kaul and reel wife Sriti Jha took to social media to wish Shabbir on his special day.

    Take a look at the pictures of Shabbir's birthday celebration.

    Shabbir Celebrates Birthday With Kumkum Bhagya Team

    Team Shabira (instagram.com/teamshabira/?hl=en)shared a collage from Shabbir's birthday celebration from the set. The actor was seen cutting the cake and feeding it to his co-actors - Sriti Jha, Vin Rana and others.

    Birthday Boy

    The birthday boy is out with his family - Kanchi and their two kids - Azai and Ivarr. He shared a glimpse of a posh hotel, where he is celebrating his special day. Also, Kanchi shared a picture of Shabbir and captioned it, "The boy of dreams #HAPPYBIRTHDAYMYLOVE." - (sic)

    Kanchi Kaul Wishes Shabbir

    Sharing a video, Kanchi wrote, "#happybirthday #mylove @shabirahluwalia so so lucky to have u as my #partnerincrime through everything. You are the nicest human i have ever met.... may life always be good to you. May you always find your zen #lifeisbetterwithyou #loveyoulongtime ❤️❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)

    Sriti Shares Adorable Message

    Shabbir's Kumkum Bhagya co-star shared a couple of adorable pictures and wrote, "Somewhere Between looking up to you to and looking like you... we refuse to grow up :)))Happy birthday @shabirahluwalia I am such a fan of you!! You're fabulous in all possible ways 😘😘😘" - (sic)

