    Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha Celebrates Her Birthday; Mouni Roy, Shraddha Arya & Others Wish Sriti

    By
    |

    Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most watched television shows. The lead actress of the show, Sriti Jha is ruling the small screen since a long time as the show is one of the top shows on the TRP chart (also Zee TV's top show). Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, the actress had impressed the viewers with her roles on the popular shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava, Balika Vadhu, Jyoti and other shows. Today (February 26), the actress is ringing in her birthday. Her co-stars and friends from the television industry took to social media to wish the beautiful actress on her special day.

    Arjit Taneja

    Arjit, who played the role of Purab on Kumkum Bhagya shared an adorable picture and wrote, "HapppyyyyBirthday #FavouriteLadki!🥳 Hope you became the "khwaish" of many and "zaroorat" of nobody 🤪😘 Thankyou for being there always!!! Love and happiness forever ❤️🤗" - (sic)

    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy shared a couple of pictures snapped with her best friend Sriti and wrote, "Another poetess born in February; no wonder it's the month of love 🥰 ! Even though you were conversing in monosyllables with me a day back , I love your love for books & the worlds in em. Continue writing, reciting & being the happy girl that you are. Happy happy birthday 🥳 🥰 @itisriti Love & kisses 💋💫" - (sic)

    Charu Mehra

    Sriti's ex co-actress, Charu Mehra (played the role of Parul in Kumkum Bhagya) shared an adorable picture snapped with Sriti and captioned it as, "Happy birthday my wallflower❤❤❤❤❤❤❤"- (sic)

    Supriya Shukla

    Sriti's on-screen mother, Supriya Shukla shared an adorable poetry for the birthday girl. She wrote, "Ek pari ho tum Muskarti..Khushiyan bikherti Naa chhal kapat.. Bas kitabon se dosti nibhati Tum ho meri kamai.. Ek beti jo kumkum se payi khub raho khush dua hai meri.. Tarakki yunhi pao.. Prathna hai meri Janmdin mubarak sriti 😘😘😘😘 @isriti." - (sic)

    Shraddha Arya

    Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of in Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off Kundali Bhagya also shared a couple of pictures snapped with Sriti and wished her on her birthday. - (sic)

