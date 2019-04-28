Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha In This Classic Falguni Pathak Song Is UNRECOGNISABLE!

Sriti Jha In Classic Falguni Pathak Song

Many television actors featured in popular albums/pop songs, which were super hit, back in those days! Sriti Jha was seen in classic album of Falguni Pathak.

Sriti In 'O Piya’

In the song titled 'O piya leke doli aa', the actress did not play a shy role as in Kumkum Bhagya, rather she was seen in gutsy avatar. In the song, Sriti is seen trying to impress her love, who lived in the next building.

Sriti Unrecognisable In Falguni Song

Sriti was seen walking on the rope. If you have followed the actress and browsed her old pictures, you can easily recognise her but otherwise is totally unrecognisable!

TV Actors In Falguni Pathak Album

A few other actors who were seen in Falguni Pathak's songs are Iqbal Khan in ‘Indhana Winva', Vivan Bhatena in ‘Maine payal hai chhankai', Indraneil Sengupta in ‘Pal pal teri yaad', Aamna Sharif in Ye kisne jaadoo kiya', Gurdeep Kohli in ‘Haire mere hui gulabi' and Rubina Dilaik & Shahid Kapoor In 'Dole Dole'.