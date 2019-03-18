Kumkum Bhagya: Sriti Jha & Shabbir Ahluwalia's Show Takes 20-Year Leap & Fans Are NOT Happy With It!
The much-talked about generation leap on Kumkum Bhagya was aired today. Post 20-year leap, Pragya and Abhi are shown separated with their twins. While one of the twins stay with Pragya another twin stays with Abhi. Pragya's daughter, Prachi (played by Mugdha Chaphekar) bears her mother's characteristics, while Rhea (played by Naina Singh) bears resemblances of her father Abhi's characteristics. Both Rhea and Prachi are two strong personalities who are complete opposites. Prachi is simple, practical and sensitive; While Rhea is born in the lap of luxury and is spoilt and pampered daughter of a successful rockstar.
Kumkum Bhagya 20-year Leap
Apart from Abhi and Pragya, Alia, Mitali, Dadi, Daasi and Tauji have been retained on the show. Meera is new entry, who is seen taking care of over-pampered Rhea. The leap seemed all about Pragya and Abhi's daughter, which didn't go well with the fans. The fans are not at all happy with the leap. Check out a few tweets!
Fans’ Comments: Ambika
"From today, I am going into memory loss, what is KKB, where is KKB, is it a serial, which channel? who are the actors??? 😂 @itisriti @SHABIRAHLUWALIA @ZeeTV @ektaravikapoor #kumkumbhagya." - (sic)
Priya Singh
"What the hell 😡 who is meera? Abhi's new wife 😤 😤 Abhi is living with another woman. Why did I see this crap ? I just hate myself 😷 just hate you @ektaravikapoor @ZeeTV There is no value of marriage 🤢 👎 👎 👎 👎 I just hate hate hate hate 😭😭😭😭😭 #KumkumBhagya." - (sic)
Aishu
"#kumkumbhagya Fandom people plz stop promoting this show from now on, its nt gonna be @sritianne @SHABIRAHLUWALIA show, @ZeeTV clearly mentioned it as doosri pidhi!! So its a indirect fairwell fa #AbhiGya #tisha as well their loyal fans! None of the fd had bad fate like us... 💔" - (sic)
LA
"After such over hyped Apr 18 promos, popular actor like Mishal as Rapper NRI King with IVs all over media couldn't spike #kumkumbhagya TRPs until Abhi Pragya had first confrontation in Delhi post 7 yrs leap, u feel few new joinees with crappy leap story can bring new fans/TRPs? 😮" - (sic)
Kiara
"The creative team has disappointed us MANY times in the past, but I think this leap is the hardest to digest. For those that are still sticking, let's be prepared for a long bumpy road ahead of us. Virtual group hug, anyone? (Group hugs make most things better 🤗 ) #KumkumBhagya." - (sic)