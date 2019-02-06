Kumkum Bhagya To Take A Generation Leap; Are Shabbir Ahluwalia & Sriti Jha Quitting The Show?

Giant Leap In Kumkum Bhagya!

This time, the makers are apparently planning to introduce a giant generation leap of 25 years! It is being said that the casting for the new characters has already begun.

Are Sriti & Shabbir Quitting The Show?

So, will the old actors especially the main lead Pragya and Abhi (Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia) leave the show? Well, the answer is no!

Abhi & Pragya’s Mature Love Story

The new storyline will focus on Abhi and Pragya. Also, as per the demand of the storyline, their characters will be aging on-screen and the actors have no problem with it. According to Bollywood life report, their matured love story would take centre stage.

Older Version Of Kiara To Be Seen; The Generation Leap Is Postponed

It is being said that an actress will be roped in to play the older version of Kiara (Pragya and Abhi's daughter). According to the latest report, the leap has been postponed for a while now!

Kumkum Bhagya Latest Update: Pragya Wants Abhi To Marry Her!

Currently on the show, Abhi has got to know that Kiara is his daughter and want her as well as Pragya back in his life! Tanu and Aliya are seen manipulating Pragya and King Singh, Tanu even tries to kill Pragya with the help of her boyfriend Nikhil. But yet again, they fail to do so, as Pragya wants Abhi to marry her!

Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: King To Stop Abhi & Pragya’s Remarriage!

While Pragya convinces Abhi to marry her, Alia and Tanu brainwash King and reveal that Pragya loves Abhi and they are married! Apparently, Alia and Tanu are successful in their plan as King decides to stop their re-marriage!