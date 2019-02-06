English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kumkum Bhagya To Take A Generation Leap; Are Shabbir Ahluwalia & Sriti Jha Quitting The Show?

    By
    |

    Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television. Fans are watching the show just for their favourite jodi Pragya and Abhi's reunion! Although the show has lost its top slot, it has managed to get good ratings, and hasn't vanished from the TRP chart. Looks like the makers have decided to bring the show back to the top slot. They are planning to make major changes on the show. Once again they are planning to follow the old rule, which is generation leap!

    Giant Leap In Kumkum Bhagya!

    This time, the makers are apparently planning to introduce a giant generation leap of 25 years! It is being said that the casting for the new characters has already begun.

    Are Sriti & Shabbir Quitting The Show?

    So, will the old actors especially the main lead Pragya and Abhi (Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia) leave the show? Well, the answer is no!

    Abhi & Pragya’s Mature Love Story

    The new storyline will focus on Abhi and Pragya. Also, as per the demand of the storyline, their characters will be aging on-screen and the actors have no problem with it. According to Bollywood life report, their matured love story would take centre stage.

    Older Version Of Kiara To Be Seen; The Generation Leap Is Postponed

    It is being said that an actress will be roped in to play the older version of Kiara (Pragya and Abhi's daughter). According to the latest report, the leap has been postponed for a while now!

    Kumkum Bhagya Latest Update: Pragya Wants Abhi To Marry Her!

    Currently on the show, Abhi has got to know that Kiara is his daughter and want her as well as Pragya back in his life! Tanu and Aliya are seen manipulating Pragya and King Singh, Tanu even tries to kill Pragya with the help of her boyfriend Nikhil. But yet again, they fail to do so, as Pragya wants Abhi to marry her!

    Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: King To Stop Abhi & Pragya’s Remarriage!

    While Pragya convinces Abhi to marry her, Alia and Tanu brainwash King and reveal that Pragya loves Abhi and they are married! Apparently, Alia and Tanu are successful in their plan as King decides to stop their re-marriage!

    Most Read: After Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan Trolled For Copying An International Brand!

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue