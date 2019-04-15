5YearsOfKumkumBhayga: Sriti Says Allah Wariyan's Much More Than A Song For Her; Shabbir Thanks Fans

Sriti Jha Says Kumkum Bhagya Has Been Just Love & Lot Of Fun

Sriti shared a few pictures and wrote, "Kumkum Bhagya has been just love and a lot of fun... I have found friends and family in this show in some people and both in some. The last five years have been the best. I am as much of a fan of this show as anyone else."

The Actress Writes…

"I love how it's inappropriately funny at times and appropriately emotional at other times. I have so much love and gratitude for everyone who has walked in and and out of this show."

Sriti Says Allah Wariyan's Much More Than A Song For Her

"Allah waariyaan is so much more than a song for me...for all of us. Thank you so much people.. all of you people in front of the camera and behind... in front of the screens. Lots and lots of happy love to everyone!!!"

The Actress Thanks Everyone

"Thank you @ektaravikapoor for getting us all together. Thank you @varunthebabbar @shri.n Ravi ji for making work look like a grand vacation. The production team is one of the best that I've ever worked with. I throw my weight around and they never seem to complain."

‘साथ छूटे ना’

She concluded by writing, "This had to be said And thank you on behalf of my family that is the cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya. 🤗🤗🤗🤗 साथ छूटे ना *cue for chorus." Sriti also reshared Ekta's video and captioned it, "Yes I am going to obsess and be a joyful emotional mess about this 😘😘😘."

Shabbir Says The Show Has Crossed The Boundaries Of Language

Shabbir wrote, "Here's celebrating a show that has stood the test of time and crossed the boundaries of language , a big #thankyou to each and every one of you from all over the world for all the love you have given #kumkumbhagya , for always keeping it at the top ,no matter where it aired, and what language."

Shabbir Hopes To Continue To Entertain Viewers

"We , as a team , are truly grateful that you let us entertain you for half a decade (thats a biggie 🤗) and we really do hope your love only grows and we keep entertaining you for a long time to come !"

The Actor Writes…

"P.s. To the best team ever !!! It really all comes together because of each and every one of them ! #5yearsofkkb #abhipragya #gratitude #happybirthday #bestfansever #balajitelefilms #bestshowever #iconic #zeetv #indiantelevision."