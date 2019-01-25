Kundali Bhagya Actress Anjum Fakih's Smoking Video Goes Viral; The Actress Reacts!

Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta on Zee TV's popular show, Kundali Bhagya, recently shared clips on social media in which her co-actress Anjum Fakih (seen as Srishty on the show) was seen smoking on the sets. In the video, Shraddha was seen asking her on-screen sister to quit smoking right away, as smoking is injurious to health. She also asked her to quit smoking for the sake of her fans. Anjum followed Shraddha's advice and threw away the cigarette half-heartedly.

Shraddha captioned the clips as '#Donotgetinspired' and 'Make a swear she can't refuse hahahah @nzoofakih'. Anjum also captioned the clips as, 'catching me off guard @sarya12 not fair di...' '@sarya12 this calls for revenge... Ab dekho aap... #smokingkills #noregrets.' - (sic)

The video had gone viral, and Anjum received negative feedback from her fans. The actress has now reacted to the video. She clarified that Shraddha uploaded the video in a jest. She added that she does not promote smoking and her intention was not to hurt anyone.

Anjum was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Shraddha and I share a very warm equation off-screen, and she uploaded the video in jest. The intention was to not hurt anybody's sentiments. I have always been an independent woman, who believes in the power of making her own choices in life, and I take responsibility for all my actions. However, I do not promote smoking and would not encourage people to take it up either."

Most Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Set Catches Fire; Parth Samthaan SAVES His Co-actress Ariah Agrawal!