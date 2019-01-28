Kundali Bhagya Actress Anjum Fakih Gets Trolled For Copy-Paste Blunder On Republic Day!

Anjum Fakih, who plays the role of Srishty on Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, was recently in news as her smoking video went viral on social media. Apparently, her co-actress Shraddha Arya had shared clips in which Anjum was caught smoking. Anjum received negative feedback from her fans. Reacting on the viral video, the actress had clarified about that it was uploaded in a jest by Shraddha. Anjum also added that she doesn't promote smoking and didn't have intention to hurt anyone.

Yet again the actress is in news for copy-paste error on Republic Day post.

Anjum’s Poetry On 70th Republic Day Anjum wrote India is celebrating 68th Republic Day instead of 70th in her note. But in the caption she had mentioned #happy70republic day. She captioned the post as, "Hindustaniyon Gantantra diwas Mubarak ho... #HappyRepublicDay2019🇮🇳 #HaqseIndian. Likhne ki fir gustaakhi .. galat likha ho to maafi...#happy70threpublicday🇮🇳." - (sic) Haters Troll Anjum While a few praised her poetry, many fans started correcting and trolling her. The actress had neither reacted to the trolling nor has she deleted the post. Check out a few fans comments! Fans Ask Her In Which World Is She Living! The_dreamy_land: It's 70th republic day🇮🇳itna bhi nahi pata🤣🤣post daal diya bas lamba chauda🤣🤣🤣 #lol @nzoomfakih. - (sic) Shaanqreshiqreshi: Anjum ji Ye 70th republic day... Hai kon c duniya me je rhi ho apko😂 - (sic) Anjum Trolled For Copy-paste Blunder Pooja00057: Aj pta chla republic day kyu mnate h schooling ni ki kya? Nd mis copy paste its 70th republic day. - (sic) Estoy_harry: 70th old Post ko copy paste kiya h😂😂😂 - (sic) Neha_sinha_roy: Miss COPY PASTE,, its 70 th Republic Day of India.. 😏😏🤔🤔 - (sic) They Ask Her To Learn Calculation! Abhijit_tripathy: Calculation Sikh lo aap ! - (sic) Shweta8155: 70th republic day ... Apko to ye bhi nhi pta. - (sic) Jayantvastrakar: I appreciate Ur gyaan ki baat 🙏👍but copy paste krna tha to edit kr lete 68th Ni 70th republic day h .. @nzoomfakih. - (sic) They Ask Whether This Was Not On Google! Sukalshindegmail: @nzoomfakih tujhe batadu aaj 70th republic day he ok ye Google pe nahi pata chala kya?or Hindustani ko Mumbarak de rahi ho.tum kya Pakistani ho. - (sic) Myselfjayashree: This is 70th republic day ,ye google se nehi puchha kya. - (sic)

